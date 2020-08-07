‘Fits the bill’ – Sunderland weighing up transfer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are considering making a move for full-back Demetri Mitchell on a free transfer, with the 23-year-old currently on trial with the Black Cats, as per Chronicle Live.

The left-back was released by the Red Devils in the summer and struggled to make a real impact on the first-team at Old Trafford.

Mitchell has previously had two separate loan spells at Scottish outfit Hearts but is yet to ply his trade in the EFL.

So, is this the type of player Sunderland should be going for? Do you think he’d be a useful addition for Phil Parkinson’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting link.

Mitchell has got a fair bit about him and can really make an impact down the left of the pitch for Sunderland.

However, whether he’s consistently good enough to be the club’s go-to left-back in a 46-game season is up for debate.

I’ve seen Luke Garbutt linked with the Black Cats and, for me, he’d be a much smarter option this summer.

Mitchell feels like too much of a risk.

Jacob Potter

This is a smart move.

Mitchell didn’t get enough of an opportunity with the Manchester United first-team, and I wasn’t surprised to see him leave Old Trafford at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He’s still at a young age when it comes to senior football, and he’ll be hoping he can make a name for himself away from the Red Devils.

A move to Sunderland could present him with the perfect opportunity to do just that. He’s a versatile option to have as well, as he can operate at both left-back and as a winger.

Sunderland have been somewhat of a sleeping giant in League One for far too long now, and they simply have to win promotion this season.

The Black Cats need players that are hungry to prove themselves, and play for the badge on the shirt, and I think Mitchell fits this description perfectly.

Ned Holmes

I really like this from Sunderland and to me it looks a sensible move – not something I’ve always thought about the Black Cats business recently.

Mitchell has excellent pedigree, having come through at Old Trafford, but now finds himself without a club.

He’ll be determined to prove himself and really hungry to make his mark – that’s exactly the sort of player Parkinson will want at the club.

The Black Cats already have Denver Hume but adding Mitchell as cover and competition looks a good move from their perspective.

Sunderland will have known that they needed to be busy but be smart in this window and I think bringing in the former United defender on a free fits the bill.