‘Fits the bill’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing move for Rangers midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones according to TEAMtalk.

Jones has previously been told by Gers boss Steven Gerrard that he can leave the club in the future, after struggling for consistent game time with the Scottish giants.

The 25-year-old only made 14 appearances in total for the club last season, and it seems as though he’s heading for the exit door at Ibrox in the near future.

TEAMtalk also claim that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Preston North End, QPR and Barnsley are also interested in striking an agreement with Jones ahead of the new Championship season.

Blackburn finished this year’s campaign 11th in the second tier standings, and Tony Mowbray is clearly keen to add to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.

But would Jones be a good signing for the Lancashire-based club and is he needed?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

He fits the profile of signings you expect to see from Blackburn.

Mowbray likes a good mix of youth and experience within his squad and, whilst Jones is now 25, he’s raw enough to be considered a decent option for Blackburn this summer.

It’s important that Mowbray strengthens his squad in the right areas this summer and you’ve got to feel that adding depth to the attack is going to be important as they look to take the next step.

Jones might not be a name that jumps out as a top, top signing, but it’s decent enough in my opinion.

Sam Rourke:

Rovers need more pace and energy out wide, and Jordan Jones fits the bill for me.

Tony Mowbray knows the 25-year-old well from their time at Middlesbrough together also, so a relationship is already there between boss and player making an embedding process that bit easier.

Things haven’t worked out at Rangers for Jones though with injury niggles and lack of first-team action not making his time at Ibrox particularly fruitful.

However, the winger showed enough during his time at Kilmarnock to suggest he is a player that possesses real pace, guile and pedigree and his hard-working style of play will fit in with what Mowbray wants to see in his sides.

This deal makes sense for all parties in my eyes.

George Harbey:

I think this would be a good signing for Blackburn.

Rovers need more creativity going forward, in my opinion, and with Stewart Downing now 36 years of age, a natural like-for-like replacement on the left side of midfield is needed.

Jones has endured a tough spell since moving to Ibrox, but when you look at his form for Kilmarnock, it shows that he can be a really exciting and dangerous player on his day.

If Tony Mowbray could get the best out of the winger, then it would be an exciting signing and a coup at that.