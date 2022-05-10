“Fits that bill” – Southampton set sights on Middlesbrough midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are considering a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report also states that the Saints will face Premier League competition for the 23-year-old’s services from Bournemouth, Brighton and Wolves.

The attacking midfielder, who has also operated in a left wing-back role when required this season, has netted five times and has provided a further five assists in 46 second-tier appearances.

A Boro academy graduate, Tavernier has featured 154 times for the Teessiders since his 2017 debut.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Southampton’s interest in the Middlesbrough playmaker…

Marcus Ally

Marcus Tavernier is ready for Premier League football.

The 22-year-old has adapted brilliantly to a new position and style of play this season, and could do so again at a new club next term.

Boro should cash in on their asset this summer and reinvest the transfer fee, to avoid Tavernier’s transfer value decreasing and pre-contract agreements coming into play next season.

The Saints are certainly in need of some reinforcements in central and attacking midfield, Tavernier fits that bill and could thrive under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Financially, the Saints are competing towards the bottom end of the Premier League, and Tavernier would be a smart addition, with potentially a reduced initial fee due to his contract situation on Teesside.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Marcus Tavernier to Southampton is an interesting one.

Things appear to have gone a bit stale in the south coast club’s midfield, with re-enforcements needed alongside James Ward-Prowse.

Five goals and five assists from midfield is nothing to be sniffed at, and Tavernier’s contributions to the attack from midfield could perhaps ease some of the burden placed upon James Ward-Prowse in the Saints midfield.

The 23-year-old is still improving, but it would certainly be interesting to see whether or not he could establish himself at a club in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Declan Harte

Tavernier came into his own under Chris Wilder this season and has been an important figure in the team’s rise to 7th in the Championship.

The midfielder also more than held his own in big FA Cup games against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

He would be a good signing for Southampton, who could use the addition of greater strength in depth in midfield.

The Saints also have a good history of adding EFL players to their squad, with Adam Armstrong becoming an important player since arriving from Blackburn last summer.

Tavernier could certainly make the step up to the top flight, particularly under Ralph Hassenhuttl whose style of play should suit the 23-year old nicely.