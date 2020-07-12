Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Fits our system perfectly’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are encouraged by transfer update

Even though Nottingham Forest don’t know what league they will be playing in next season, the club appear to be pushing ahead with some potential transfers.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the Reds have entered talks with Lyle Taylor as they look to bring the striker in on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old, who refused to play for Charlton since the restart as his contract runs down, has been superb for the Addicks over the years, scoring 33 goals in 66 league games – with 11 of those in 22 Championship games in the current campaign.

Whilst Forest will face competition for his signature, Nixon claims that they are keen on the player no matter what division they are in.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks and months and it’s fair to say that most Forest supporters were pleased at the prospect of Taylor coming to the City Ground.

