‘Fits our system perfectly’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are encouraged by transfer update

Even though Nottingham Forest don’t know what league they will be playing in next season, the club appear to be pushing ahead with some potential transfers.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the Reds have entered talks with Lyle Taylor as they look to bring the striker in on a free transfer.

Forest. Want Lyle Taylor. Free. Talks have begun. Keen on him for either division. Not done yet but ideal for what Lamouchi wants. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

The 30-year-old, who refused to play for Charlton since the restart as his contract runs down, has been superb for the Addicks over the years, scoring 33 goals in 66 league games – with 11 of those in 22 Championship games in the current campaign.

Whilst Forest will face competition for his signature, Nixon claims that they are keen on the player no matter what division they are in.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks and months and it’s fair to say that most Forest supporters were pleased at the prospect of Taylor coming to the City Ground.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

That would give us another option other than Grabban up front on his own ⭐️⭐️ — mongoosebiker (@Allstarreds) July 12, 2020

He was outstanding at city ground earlier this season — Danny Tring (@Dannytring) July 12, 2020

Fits our system perfectly would be a quality addition — REDBEAR (@woolleybear7) July 12, 2020

Be a good deal that I think. And I don’t blame him for what he’s done at charlton tbh — Ashley Redgard (@ash_redders90) July 12, 2020

Goalscorer but not sure about his attitude — nathan byrom (@NByrom) July 12, 2020

Would be a great signing for me, especially if we’re still in the championship #nffc — TalkForest (@TalkForest1) July 12, 2020

Lamouchi knows what he wants. Good man! — Darren Clark (@dazzared60) July 12, 2020