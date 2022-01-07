‘Fits in very well’ – Veljko Paunovic delivers his assessment on Reading trialist

Veljko Paunovic has confirmed that Reading have taken 24-year-old Brandon Mason on loan, during an interview with Berkshire Live, with the Royals boss providing a positive update regarding his progression.

Mason, who started his professional career with Watford, joined Coventry City in 2018 before he was released by the Sky Blues in the summer.

The full-back was unable to pave his way into first-team contention with the Sky Blues last year, embarking on a relatively unsuccessful loan spell with St Mirren in October 2020.

Mason started Coventry’s League One promotion-winning season as a regular first-teamer, however, Sam McCallum rather swiftly dethroned him from a starting spot.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about Mason and his progression with Reading thus far, Paunovic said: “He is with us.

“We are still assessing him and it looks like he fits in very well with his personality.

“Now we have to check his form.”

The verdict

Given the financial situation that the club are in, Reading are solely focused on bringing in players for free or on loan this January.

Whilst limiting their incoming options, the Royals managed to conduct some good business already this season, working under the same constraints.

Mason struggled for first-team football at both Championship and League One level for the Sky Blues, but he is now a more experienced full-back who will be eager to get his career back on track.

The signing of the 24-year-old would represent a risk in terms of his lack of recent playing time, however, he will come on a free transfer and is likely not to demand wages that are too high.