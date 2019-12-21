Fitness update on Stoke trio emerges following Middlesbrough defeat

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that both Stephen Ward and James McClean are doubts for the Potters’ Boxing Day meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, but Ryan Shawcross could return from injury.

The Staffordshire outfit fell to a fourth defeat in eight games under O’Neill, with 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough last night, despite taking the lead early in the second half through Sam Clucas, in a game which saw both McClean and Ward taken off through respective hamstring and back injuries.

That could leave Stoke facing a potential problem over who to select down the left-hand side of the pitch against the Owls, with Ward having established himself as the club’s first choice left-back since O’Neill took charge, and McClean one of few attacking options who can play on the left-wing.

Speaking in his press conference following the defeat on Teesside, O’Neill gave an update on the pair.

“They will have to be cast as serious doubts for Boxing Day.”

However, there is some more passive news for the Potters, with Shawcross having returned to training in the week, and it is believed that the club captain will be assessed ahead of the Potters’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday as he nears a second injury comeback of the season.

The Verdict

Losing McClean and Ward would be a huge blow for O’Neill’s side heading into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday, which will see them needing to find a swift response to another frustrating defeat, and they will now have to find solutions to help them cover the left-hand side of the pitch.

McClean has emerged as an integral player for the Potters under O’Neill, with the winger having been moved back to his natural position on the left-hand side of Stoke’s attack, and he has become one of the most key creative sparks for the Potters with his deliveries from the left.

Ward, meanwhile, has managed to earn his place back in the side under O’Neill and was just starting to find his feet and show some of his qualities for the Potters, but the Northern Irishman will now need to find a solution over who to replace him with at left-back.