Fitness update emerges surrounding Sheffield United ace

Sheffield United are said to be hopeful of having David McGoldrick back fit and available after the international break, as per a recent report by The Star.

The veteran striker didn’t travel with the squad that played in their recent goalless Sky Bet Championship draw with Luton Town and is said to be sidelined by injury at present.

It appears that the issue is a back problem, which meant that the Nottingham born centre forward missed his first outing of the season after featuring in all four of Sheffield United’s previous league games.

McGoldrick has developed into a key player since moving to Bramall Lane in 2018 and ended up being the club’s top scorer last season as they were eventually relegated from the Premier League.

Now into his fourth campaign with the club, McGoldrick’s contract is now into it’s final 12 months and he will no doubt be seeking to earn fresh terms under the eye of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Verdict

Getting McGoldrick back fit will come as a big boost for the Blades as they look to get out of their current bad run of form.

He offers something different to that of their other striking options and also has a proven record of scoring goals regularly in the Football League.

They certainly missed his hold up play and physicality against Luton and will be hoping that they can reintegrate him into the side in time for their next batch of league fixtures.

After scoring nine goals last season, the 33-year-old will undoubtedly be targeting double figures during the current campaign as he looks to not only nail down a starting spot at Bramall Lane but also help his side to get promotion back to the top flight once again after they fell way short of expectations last year under Chris Wilder.