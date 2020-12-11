Fitness of Wolves & Burnley transfer target emerges as a talking point at EFL club

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has been to see a specialist as the club look to discover the extent of his knee injury.

The talented 20-year-old has been one of the standout youngsters in the Championship this season, scoring six goals and registering five assists for the Potters.

So, his importance to Michael O’Neill’s side is clear, but Stoke will have to do without Campbell when they take on Derby tomorrow.

And, there is a worry that he will be out for a longer period, with the boss explaining to Stoke-On-Trent Live that the club are still unsure just how bad the setback is.

“He’s been to see a specialist today and we are just waiting for further information on that. I don’t really want to comment any further at the moment because we don’t have all the information on that just at this minute in time.”

Premier League duo Burnley and Wolves were said to be monitoring Campbell ahead of the January window, so they will also be keeping an interest on just how bad this injury is.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to hope this isn’t serious purely for Campbell. He is a fantastic young player and seems to be enjoying his football under O’Neill.

Obviously, Stoke are pushing for promotion, so they will be hoping for good news in the coming days as well, particularly as they are ready to embark on the busiest period of the season.

Ultimately, as the manager says, it’s about waiting for further developments, which should emerge over the weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.