Fisayo Dele-Bashiru starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Rochdale in the EFL Cup tonight

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Rochdale to Hillsborough in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

Dale have recently dismissed Robbie Stockdale of his duties in the dugout with Jim McNulty leading the club in temporary charge.

The visitors are rock bottom of the EFL having lost all five of their opening League Two fixtures and in that they could provide low hanging fruit for the Owls.

Darren Moore will be looking to rotate his side with promotion from League One almost all that matters about this season for Wednesday supporters.

However, the Owls have a very deep squad for the level and Moore could make close to 11 changes without there being a significant drop-off in quality.

Here, we are predicting nine changes from the side that was victorious at Bolton Wanderers at the weekend…

Sylla Sow scored off the bench in their 2-0 win over Sunderland in the first round, and amongst the rotation Ryan Galvin may be set to make his debut.

The 21-year-old left back has two previous cup appearances for the club under his belt, and with Akin Famewo suffering a long term injury, the only left-footed centre back at the club, Galvin may have the chance to make the left centre back berth his own if he can impress Moore.

It is a lot to ask of Galvin, who spent time on loan at Gloucester City in the National League North last season, but with such experienced players alongside him and in the dressing room, it should be a positive environment for him to step into, against a very low on confidence Dale attacking contingent.