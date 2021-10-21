Fisayo Dele-Bashiru shares message as he reflects on Sheffield Wednesday’s latest display

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s recent performance against Cambridge United.

The midfielder was given the opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular fixture by Darren Moore and he repaid the faith shown in him by his manager by scoring for the Owls at the Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge took the lead in the 20th minute of this clash as George Williams headed home from Jack Iredale’s delivery.

Lewis Wing missed a golden opportunity to equalise for Wednesday before Dele-Bashiru hit the post.

With the Owls seemingly drifting towards a defeat, the 20-year-old stepped up to the mark by firing in from close-range in the 80th minute.

Currently ninth in the third-tier standings, the Owls will be hoping to secure all three points in their showdown with Lincoln City at Hillsborough this weekend.

Wednesday could potentially move into the play-off places depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance, Dele-Bashiru has admitted that he believes that the Owls were unlucky not to get the win in their clash with Cambridge on Tuesday.

The midfielder posted: “What a feeling getting the goal, unlucky not to get the win in the end, we keep going!”

The Verdict

Having produced an encouraging performance against the U’s, it will be intriguing to see whether Dele-Bashiru is able to establish himself as a key player for Wednesday in the coming months.

As well as netting his first goal for the club, the midfielder managed to complete 90% of his passes in this fixture as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.90.

With Wednesday aiming to launch a push for promotion this season, they will need all of their players to step up to the mark if they are to secure an immediate return to the Championship in 2022.

Providing that Dele-Bashiru is given the chance to feature regularly at this level, he could make considerable strides in terms of his development.