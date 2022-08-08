Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sends six-word message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters after win at MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph at Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

Josh Windass’ first half penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams at Stadium MK, with the Owls sealing a third straight victory over last season’s third placed side.

Will Vaulks replaced George Byers in midfield, from the club’s opening weekend 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru keeping his place alongside Barry Bannan, following his sensational brace against Pompey.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of Championship clubs over the course of the summer, and only has one year remaining on his deal with the Owls, but regardless of those external states of affairs, as it stands he is a crucial cog in Wednesday’s promotion bid.

Dele-Bashiru took to Instagram to reflect on an important first three points of the campaign.

He wrote: “3 points!!

“Travelling fans were amazing.”

Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton Athletic on Saturday after playing Sunderland in midweek in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Darren Moore has a large squad that he can rotate in the cup, and it will be interesting to see if anyone can produce a performance that increases their chances of earning regular first team opportunities.

The Verdict

Wednesday are arguably the biggest club in League One after the Black Cats won promotion last season, and in that promotion is expected this term, and will be demanded if things do not go according to plan fairly early on.

That situation off the pitch made the club’s 1-0 win at MK Dons very important, with a winless first couple of matches setting them behind the pack in the top seven, with patience set to run thin amongst the supporter base if they are not towards the top end from an early stage of the season.

Dele-Bashiru is in the process of cementing his position in a number eight role in midfield, but it is likely that others stake a claim in the cup on Wednesday.