Fisayo Dele-Bashiru issues Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim as MK Dons clash looms

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has admitted that everyone at the club is working towards achieving automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Owls missed out on sealing a place in the second-tier earlier this year as they suffered defeat to Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Wednesday started the 2022/23 campaign by securing a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth last weekend and will now be aiming to pick up all three points in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

A stand-out performer in the Owls’ clash with Pompey, Dele-Bashiru scored twice for his side at Hillsborough.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Blackpool this summer who had recently had an offer rejected by Wednesday.

Given that he only started 16 league games for the Owls last season, Dele-Bashiru will be determined to become a key player in the current term.

Ahead of this weekend’s meeting with MK Dons, Dele-Bashiru has made an honest claim about the club’s ambition.

Asked by The Star about whether Wednesday would be underachieving if they miss out on automatic promotion this season, Dele-Bashiru said: “Yeah.

“Definitely.

“The main goal is automatic promotion and that’s what everyone is working towards.

“We came close last season, reaching the play-off semi-finals.

“We want more for the fans and the club.

“We want to get back into the Championship.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Wednesday are able to call upon the services of a host of players who have impressed at this level during their respective careers, they should indeed be aiming to secure a top-two finish in League One.

Dele-Bashiru will be hoping to build upon his promising display against Portsmouth by delivering the goods in the coming months.

Set to face competition in the heart of midfield from the likes of Will Vaulks, Dennis Adeniran and George Byers, Dele-Bashiru knows that he will need to maintain his consistency in order to feature regularly for Wednesday.

By helping his side clinch victory over MK Dons on Saturday, the midfielder could retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming league fixtures.