‘First time I have left before full-time’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to global cup defeat

Nottingham Forest were knocked out of the ‘Ultimate Quaran Team’ tournament on Sunday as they went down 4-1 to Fiorentina.

The competition was set up by Leyton Orient in a bid to ensure that supporters were entertained during this break from football due to the coronavirus.

The games were to be played on FIFA 20, and 128 different teams all around the world entered the tournament, with Nottingham Forest being one of them.

Randolph, a rapper and YouTube personality, represented Forest as they were drawn against Italian side Fiorentina.

Despite taking the lead in the match, Fiorentina’s use of a professional FIFA player was too much for the Reds and they were defeated 4-1.

A number of supporters were able to watch the match through the live streaming service of Twitch as well as get involved in following the game through the club’s official Twitter account.

Here’s how the supporters reacted to the defeat…

First connect four, now this. Get something we can win — Kieran (@nffckieran_) March 22, 2020

Pro fifa player against the guy who made Heskey time kinda expected to get battered — Kane Baggaley (@theKaneBaggaley) March 22, 2020

Nah he was dreadful — Jason (@Jcov1998) March 22, 2020

Disgraced the clubs name — TRENTSIDE JOE (@Joe_Desmond96) March 22, 2020

NO Vellios what did he expect — Noel Holohan (@NoelHolohan) March 22, 2020

First connect 4, now this — Joseph Bradford (@gingerjoseph200) March 22, 2020

First time I have left before full time. — Chris B (@CBax05) March 22, 2020