First-team trio miss out as full Leeds United squad named for Cardiff City return

Leeds United return to Championship action against Cardiff City this lunchtime, but Pablo Hernandez, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Kiko Casilla will all miss out.

After a 16 week break from Championship action, Leeds United will today resume their bid for Premier League promotion, hoping to end a 16 year hiatus from the top-flight.

They face a Cardiff City side who’ve proved inconsistent under Neil Harris this season, and Marcelo Bielsa will be without a trio of first-team players.

Hernandez, 35, is expected to be available for Leeds’ home fixture against Fulham next weekend, but will miss out today as he recovers from injury – the Spaniard’s been suffering from a slight muscle ‘twinge’ in the build-up to this week.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Also ruled out of today’s game is Jean-Kevin Augustin. Leeds fans may be wondering if they’ll ever get a proper chance to see the Frenchman in action, who has been suffering from a recurring hamstring injury throughout his time in Yorkshire.

Casilla meanwhile will serve the third of his eight-match ban today, meaning he’ll next be available for selection for Leeds’ home fixture against Barnsley, which is scheduled for 15 July.

Adam Forshaw is another name who’s spent much of the season on the sidelines, and he’ll do so again today having featured just seven times in the Championship this season.

The verdict

Leeds fans will be hoping and praying that Bielsa has managed to keep his players on the same level they were at before the break. They’d won their last five in the league to nil, and if they can maintain that form, they’ll have no trouble reaching the Premier League.