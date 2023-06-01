Cheltenham Town were promoted two years ago from League Two, and despite losing their manager Michael Duff last summer to Barnsley they've once again managed to finish in mid-table in the third tier under new boss Wade Elliott, and above some clubs that spend a lot more money than them.

The Robins are run on a tight budget, but there could be a boost to the finances this summer when the inevitable departure of Alfie May is confirmed.

May has been Town's leading man for a few years now, but they are seemingly resigned to seeing him depart for pastures new.

Who is Alfie May?

Released by Millwall as a teenager due to his size, May dropped into the non-league system and after prolific stints at Erith & Belvedere and Hythe Town, he was snapped up by League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers at the age of 23.

May didn't hit the back of the net with regularity at Rovers though, and in January 2020 he signed for Cheltenham where he really found his feet in the EFL.

Whilst he only scored nine times in League Two when the Robins were promoted in 2021, May has taken the climb into League One in his stride with 43 goals scored in 85 matches, with that form attracting the interest of plenty of clubs.

What clubs are interested in Alfie May?

With one year left on his contract at Whaddon Road - albeit with an option to extend until 2025 - the chase for May really is on from clubs in a number of divisions.

Championship outfits such as Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, who tried to sign May late on in the January transfer window, have been linked, and perhaps audaciously League Two sides Wrexham and Gillingham are also reportedly in the running.

In terms of clubs in Cheltenham's league, Peterborough and Derby County are keen on May as well as Charlton Athletic - and now the first move has been made for his services.

Which club have made an offer for Alfie May?

And it is the Addicks themselves who have jumped ahead of the queue to make the first offer for the 29-year-old, according to a report from GloucestershireLive.

Cheltenham are resigned to losing their talisman this summer despite essentially having him contracted for two more years, and a potential pull factor in a move to Charlton could be the fact that May's parents live not too far from the Addicks' home.

There is likely now to be a bidding war for May though as Charlton's offer has been made public, with Cheltenham likely to get a significant six-figure sum.