‘First name on the team sheet’ – These Bristol City fans heap praise on 21-y/o for starring role in win

Bristol City continued their fine start to the season with an impressive 2-0 victory at Stoke City this afternoon.

Dean Holden has enjoyed a dream first few weeks since succeeding Lee Johnson as the manager of the Robins and his side were comfortable throughout against the Potters.

Whilst it was a real team effort from the visitors, 21-year-old Tyreeq Bakinson was a standout performer for Bristol City.

The youngster was assured in possession and his fine positional play and energy helped disrupt the hosts, who failed to register a shot on target in the game.

The former Luton Town man has been highly-rated for some time at Ashton Gate but he has found game time hard to come by in the past 12 months.

However, he was given a rare league start today and Bakinson repaid the faith shown in him by Holden with his display.

And, it certainly excited the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his showing…

A lot of players not going to get a look in mate.

Bakinson looking like he's played for 10 years in that position. Quality — Dai Glass (@Glassyboy72) September 20, 2020

Lifetime contract for bakinson please — Quin Popel (@bcfc_quin) September 20, 2020

About as a reliable source as you can get told me 2 years ago Bakinson would get a minimum £10 million move one day.

That would be a snip judging on his last few performances 👌🏻💫 — Mark Reynolds (@markreynolds82) September 20, 2020

Paul Pogba has posters of Tyreeq Bakinson on his bedroom wall — Ashley Pocock (@AshleyPocock) September 20, 2020

Let’s keep Bakinson a secret for as long as possible — Adam Bridge (@a_bridgey) September 20, 2020

bakinson is first name on the team sheet — kory (@bcfckory) September 20, 2020

What a player Bakinson is — Jacob Green (@jac0bgreen01) September 20, 2020