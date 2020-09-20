Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘First name on the team sheet’ – These Bristol City fans heap praise on 21-y/o for starring role in win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bristol City continued their fine start to the season with an impressive 2-0 victory at Stoke City this afternoon.

Dean Holden has enjoyed a dream first few weeks since succeeding Lee Johnson as the manager of the Robins and his side were comfortable throughout against the Potters.

Whilst it was a real team effort from the visitors, 21-year-old Tyreeq Bakinson was a standout performer for Bristol City.

The youngster was assured in possession and his fine positional play and energy helped disrupt the hosts, who failed to register a shot on target in the game.

The former Luton Town man has been highly-rated for some time at Ashton Gate but he has found game time hard to come by in the past 12 months.

However, he was given a rare league start today and Bakinson repaid the faith shown in him by Holden with his display.

And, it certainly excited the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his showing…


