QPR

‘First name on the team sheet Saturday’ – Many QPR fans rave about ‘fantastic performance’ v Blackburn

Published

9 mins ago

on

QPR have moved into the top six after their late winner against Blackburn Rovers last night and many fans have been raving about the performance of Albert Adomah. 

On a damp evening at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the game between two of the highest scorers in the Championship looked for long periods as if it was destined to end goalless but Ilias Chair proved the match-winner six minutes from time.

Blackburn gave the Moroccan a little too much space and he bent a long-range effort around a defender and past a motionless Thomas Kaminski.

Mark Warburton had made a number of changes to his starting XI after the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham on Saturday, with Lyndon Dykes, Jimmy Dunne, Andre Dozzell, and Adomah all coming into the side.

The latter replaced Moses Odubajo at right wing-back and was a constant threat down that flank for the R’s, with his creativity and quick feet providing some excitement on an evening in which it was in short supply.

Warburton highlighted after the game just how much it means to Adomah to play for his boyhood club and he certainly seems to have impressed the fanbase.

Here’s what many supporters had to say on Twitter…


