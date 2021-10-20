‘First name on the team sheet Saturday’ – Many QPR fans rave about ‘fantastic performance’ v Blackburn

QPR have moved into the top six after their late winner against Blackburn Rovers last night and many fans have been raving about the performance of Albert Adomah.

On a damp evening at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the game between two of the highest scorers in the Championship looked for long periods as if it was destined to end goalless but Ilias Chair proved the match-winner six minutes from time.

Blackburn gave the Moroccan a little too much space and he bent a long-range effort around a defender and past a motionless Thomas Kaminski.

Mark Warburton had made a number of changes to his starting XI after the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham on Saturday, with Lyndon Dykes, Jimmy Dunne, Andre Dozzell, and Adomah all coming into the side.

The latter replaced Moses Odubajo at right wing-back and was a constant threat down that flank for the R’s, with his creativity and quick feet providing some excitement on an evening in which it was in short supply.

Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1) Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

Warburton highlighted after the game just how much it means to Adomah to play for his boyhood club and he certainly seems to have impressed the fanbase.

Here’s what many supporters had to say on Twitter…

Albert Adomah 1st name on the team sheet Saturday#QPR @QPR — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Danny Kent🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DEEKAYQPR) October 19, 2021

33 year old Albert Adomah had that whole left side on strings😍 what a player what a man ❤️ #QPR — Second Half Rangers (@TogetherQPR) October 19, 2021

Absolutely deserved that win after a good second half performance . Adomah’s best QPR performance for me. Onto Peterborough now , can’t wait 👍🏻 #QPR — gαz (@GRDHoops) October 19, 2021

Albert Adomah!! What a performance. — John QPR Davidson (@johnyrs82) October 19, 2021

That was a much better 2nd half. Adomah ran the show and because of that he had 3 marking him giving Chair space to smash home the winner!!!! URRRRRRRRS!!#QPR — Darren Truswell (@DarrenTruswell) October 19, 2021

There are a lot of reasons to be joyful as a qpr supporter at the mo. One of those reasons is uncle Albert adomah. Fantastic performance again today. Belying his years and providing pure entertainment. Love it. — Ben Walker (@qprbenjamin163) October 19, 2021

Adomah was the big difference but also think @Luke_Amos1 was superb when he came on tonight! Big three points that @QPR — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) October 19, 2021