QPR

‘First name on the team sheet’ – Many QPR fans heap praise on individual after win at Coventry

Published

5 mins ago

on

Albert Adomah scored a late winner for QPR as they beat Coventry City 2-1 at the CBS Arena on Saturday. 

Adomah earnt praise from supporters as he secured all three points for his side, heading home from a Chris Willock cross in a game where QPR had to work hard for the win.

QPR went ahead in the game as Chris Willock picked out Andre Gray for the opener with the former Watford and Burnley forward scoring from a tight angle.

The hosts created an abundance of chances but couldn’t find the breakthrough, struggling to beat an inspired David Marshall in the QPR goal.

They did get their equaliser though through Jordan Shipley who scored with a fine strike on the edge of the area before QPR pushed for a late winner.

Adomah was on hand to do just that as his header headed clinched a fourth consecutive win for the west London side, putting them just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth with a game in hand.

Fans took to Twitter to praise their experienced winger turned wing-back as he continued his good run of form. Here’s what they said.


