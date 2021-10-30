‘First name on the team sheet’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as midfielder shines during QPR draw

Nottingham Forest managed to grab a point right at the death against QPR last night, courtesy of Jack Colback’s deflected strike in stoppage time.

The R’s were seemingly holding on for all three points as the match entered its concluding stages, with Lyndon Dykes opening the scoring when he nodded home from Albert Adomah’s pinpoint cross.

Both sides showed a desire to get forward and compiled some very strong attacking moves together, in what was a well-contested Championship affair.

One player who has seemingly been revitalised under Steve Cooper is Ryan Yates, and it was another strong performance from the 23-year-old.

The young midfielder has been criticised in the past for being a bit too safe in possession, but under Cooper, he is constantly looking for a pass to progress the play and break the midfield lines.

Yates and Colback have formed an excellent partnership in recent weeks, with Yates’ grit and ability to read the game also being another key attribute in his game.

Yates could quite easily go on to enjoy regular minutes with Forest this season, and he is increasingly becoming an important component is Cooper’s game plan.

Here, we take a look at how Forest fans on Twitter reacted to his performance against QPR last night…

Ryan Yates is possibly the first name on the team sheet for me… 8 weeks ago I wanted to throw him in the Trent #nffc — onlyhereforthemeltdown (@_nffc_soppers) October 29, 2021

Ryan Yates tonight, absolutely impeccable, once again. — alex (@AO1865) October 29, 2021

Ryan Yates…. A man I've consistently criticised because of his clear limitations. However, under Cooper and in a different role he is absolutely thriving. Undroppable at the minute. Was a mountain at time tonight. Always gives his all, that's a given. Well in lad #nffc — Jonno (@Jonno3112) October 29, 2021

It's time we expelled the myth that Ryan Yates is a poor player. He's actually very good and a big asset to this football club. #nffc pic.twitter.com/t1rHJ5ZC8m — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) October 29, 2021

Ryan Yates was outstanding tonight! Coopers turning him into an un droppable player #NFFC — Forest are Magic 🪄 (@MichaeAndrew1) October 29, 2021

Watching a Ryan Yates MASTERCLASS — Joe 🌳 (@NFFCJoe) October 30, 2021

Jack Colback and Ryan Yates are 🌏 class — George (@GeorgeWare_) October 30, 2021