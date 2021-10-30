Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'First name on the team sheet' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as midfielder shines during QPR draw

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest managed to grab a point right at the death against QPR last night, courtesy of Jack Colback’s deflected strike in stoppage time. 

The R’s were seemingly holding on for all three points as the match entered its concluding stages, with Lyndon Dykes opening the scoring when he nodded home from Albert Adomah’s pinpoint cross. 

Both sides showed a desire to get forward and compiled some very strong attacking moves together, in what was a well-contested Championship affair. 

One player who has seemingly been revitalised under Steve Cooper is Ryan Yates, and it was another strong performance from the 23-year-old. 

The young midfielder has been criticised in the past for being a bit too safe in possession, but under Cooper, he is constantly looking for a pass to progress the play and break the midfield lines. 

Yates and Colback have formed an excellent partnership in recent weeks, with Yates’ grit and ability to read the game also being another key attribute in his game. 

Yates could quite easily go on to enjoy regular minutes with Forest this season, and he is increasingly becoming an important component is Cooper’s game plan. 

Here, we take a look at how Forest fans on Twitter reacted to his performance against QPR last night…


