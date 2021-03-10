‘First name on the team sheet’, ‘Class’ – Many Charlton fans left buzzing by ‘incredible’ display v Northampton

Charlton Athletic finally put an end to their winless run at The Valley by beating Northampton Town 2-1 last night and the performance of Albie Morgan has caused a stir.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured or been named in a matchday squad since the defeat to Fleetwood Town in February but was brought back into the starting XI last night.

Charlton were unable to break the deadlock for the first hour but Conor Washington put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Washington doubled the deficit inside the last 10 minutes, a goal that would prove vital as Alex Jones scored a header for Northampton in added time.

The result, which ends an eight-game winless run at home, moves the Addicks to within a point on the top six in what could be a big month for Lee Bowyer’s side, with four more games against teams in 12th place or below before the end of March.

It seems Morgan could be more involved over the next few weeks with Bowyer revealing after the game that he now feels as if he can trust the academy product.

16 celebrities that support Charlton Athletic – But do they really?

1 of 16 1. Eddie Izzard True False

He showed his qualities both in and out of possession yesterday, with his display causing quite a stir among fans of the south London club.

Read their reaction here:

Albie Morgan is our most creative player and nobody can convince me otherwise #cafc — George Summerfield (@summerfield94) March 9, 2021

Morgan was quality tonight. Never should have been out of the squad #cafc — Ian Millar (@millar60) March 9, 2021

Albie Morgan 🤝 Man of the Match Unreal performance from the boy tonight!🔥 First name on the team sheet Saturday. #cafc — Ben (@BWH93_) March 9, 2021

Who’s your motm addicks? I’ll go with morgan he’s been incredible today #cafc — Cafc Tom (@CafcTom18) March 9, 2021

Morgan has been quality. He carries an air of confidence about him which seems to carry with the team. He gets the ball in positions where others send it straight back, stays calm and looks for a better option. Makes such a big difference in staying on the front foot #cafc — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) March 9, 2021

Morgan showing why he should be in the first team, best player so far tonight #cafc — Tom (@tomcod3500) March 9, 2021

Albie Morgan got us on the front foot from the off. Almost as if we’ve missed him for weeks…🤭 #cafc — Ben (@BWH93_) March 9, 2021

Absolutely criminal how Morgan doesn’t start every game possible #cafc — Scott Chalkley (@ScottChalkleyy) March 9, 2021