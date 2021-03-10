Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘First name on the team sheet’, ‘Class’ – Many Charlton fans left buzzing by ‘incredible’ display v Northampton

Charlton Athletic finally put an end to their winless run at The Valley by beating Northampton Town 2-1 last night and the performance of Albie Morgan has caused a stir.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured or been named in a matchday squad since the defeat to Fleetwood Town in February but was brought back into the starting XI last night.

Charlton were unable to break the deadlock for the first hour but Conor Washington put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Washington doubled the deficit inside the last 10 minutes, a goal that would prove vital as Alex Jones scored a header for Northampton in added time.

The result, which ends an eight-game winless run at home, moves the Addicks to within a point on the top six in what could be a big month for Lee Bowyer’s side, with four more games against teams in 12th place or below before the end of March.

It seems Morgan could be more involved over the next few weeks with Bowyer revealing after the game that he now feels as if he can trust the academy product.

He showed his qualities both in and out of possession yesterday, with his display causing quite a stir among fans of the south London club.

