‘First name down’, ‘Well deserved’ – These Leeds United fans aren’t surprised by 28-y/o’s latest recognition

Stuart Dallas has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 play-off semi final clash against Bosnia and Herzogovina.

The fixture takes place on Thursday 26th March and could see the Green And White Army move one step closer to qualifying for the summer’s major international tournament.

Dallas is certainly deserving of his call-up after putting in some strong performances for Leeds United this term.

🌍 Stuart Dallas has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 10, 2020

The versatile 28-year-old has started all 37 of the Whites’ Championship fixtures this term after proving himself as a vital member of Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The hope for Leeds United will surely be that he returns from international duty unscathed with the Whites looking to finish off the job of securing promotion to the Premier League.

As you’d expect, plenty of fans have taken to social media to share their well wishes to Stuart Dallas ahead of what will be a big international occasion for Northern Ireland.

Here’s what some of them have had to say.

congrats Dallas lad — Billy 🦏 (@BillyLUFC7) March 10, 2020

🤞💙💛Well deserved, Congratulations @dallas_stuart Stay safe — HP_Proud to be LEEDS UNITED💙💛🇲🇰 (@LUFCalwaysEA10) March 10, 2020

Well deserved 👌 — Julian Fitton (@thewhiteone1919) March 10, 2020

First. Name. Down. — Danny Summers (@DanSummersWeb) March 10, 2020

Where's he gonna play him ?😂 — ed (@_ed19) March 10, 2020

Sexy man — Simon 💙💛 (@ElGaineseo) March 10, 2020