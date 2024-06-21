Portsmouth FC boss John Mousinho believes his club will be front of the queue to resign Chelsea starlet Tino Anjorin on loan this summer, if the Premier League side want to send him out again this season.

That’s according to a report from the Portsmouth News, which states that the Pompey boss believes last season’s loan deal could stand them in good stead for a repeat scenario this time around.

Anjorin suffered a hamstring injury in the previous campaign which restricted him to just 12 league appearances for the south coast side in the previous campaign, as they sauntered to the League One title.

And with the step up to the Championship, Mousinho has laid out his plans of another deal to bring the former Huddersfield Town man to the club once again this summer, in the hope of seeing the best of him in a blue shirt.

John Mousinho explains Portsmouth FC, Tino Anjorin summer desire

The temporary switch to Fratton Park was Anjorin’s fourth separate move away from Stamford Bridge in recent seasons, with a move to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow followed by two separate spells with Huddersfield Town across the 21/22 and 22/23 campaigns.

Despite his lengthy time on the sidelines, the midfielder still managed to show glimpses of his potential during his time with the League One champions, as he netted in a 5-1 victory over Gillingham in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in October.

Another strike followed later that month in the 3-2 victory over Reading at the Madejski Stadium, before suffering a hamstring injury the following week which rules him out until April.

That injury setback hasn’t stopped Mousinho from expressing his desire in bringing the exciting prospect back to the club for the upcoming campaign, although incoming Blues boss Enzo Maresca will want to have his say first.

Mousinho said to The News: “There’s been some upheaval at Chelsea, so it’s about the new manager coming in and taking time to assess the squad.

“Tino has been a part of that in the past, now he’s back and fully fit so I don’t think it’s anything Chelsea want to rush.

Tino Anjorin's Portsmouth League One Stats - 2023-24 Apps 12 Starts 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Big chances created 2 Passing accuracy 83% Stats taken from Sofascore

“It’s something we’re monitoring though, and hopefully we’re first in line if anything becomes available.

“There’s hopefully scope because we know the player and we know what’s coming in. It’s one we’re open to, if he gets the opportunity to come back to the football club.”

Tino Anjorin struggled massively with injuries at Portsmouth

Pompey’s efforts to re-sign Anjorin for the upcoming campaign will be boosted by their support of the midfielder while he was going through the toughest of times with his injuries last season.

The playmaker repaid that faith with some strong showings in the final months of the season upon his return to the side, although his game time was limited as he continued his rehabilitation.

Speaking at the time, Anjorin said: “It’s been the hardest time of my life.

“It’s definitely been the hardest four or five months of my life - mentally and physically.

“The challenge was a massively tough one, but my desire to get back was so intense it maybe made the rehab even harder.

“I became obsessed with the fact I wanted to come back and play - play here at Pompey.

“They gave me this opportunity and never wanted to cancel my contract.

“That gave me that great desire to work as hard as I can and help this team get across the line this season.”

With a full pre-season under his belt to return to full fitness, Anjorin will be looking to impress as he heads into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and a promising spell in the Championship could be the best thing for his career at this moment in time.

Having played just five times for the Blues’ first-team so far, Mousinho will be hoping he can get his hands back on the top talent ahead of his side’s assault on the second tier in two months’ time.