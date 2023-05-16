EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that he believes that there is a strong possibility that whoever scores the first goal in Barnsley's showdown with Bolton Wanderers will go on to secure victory in this play-off clash.

These two teams could not be separated last weekend at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Nicky Cadden opened the scoring for Barnsley in the 63rd minute of this fixture.

Undeterred by this minor setback, Bolton equalised four minutes later as Dion Charles converted from close range.

Barnsley will be hoping that superb home form in 2023 will play a decisive role in the outcome of this fixture.

Since the turn of the year, the Reds have won nine of the 12 league games that they have participated in at Oakwell.

Bolton meanwhile will turn to their previous visit to this stadium for inspiration on Friday.

At the start of January, Wanderers claimed a 3-0 victory over the Reds on their travels.

Bolton or Barnsley are extremely likely to face Peterborough United in the play-off final as Darren Ferguson's side secured a 4-0 win in the first leg of their semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.

What has Adrian Clarke said about the upcoming Barnsley vs Bolton Wanderers play-off clash?

Making reference to this upcoming fixture, Clarke has revealed that he believes that the first goal on Friday could play a pivotal role in the outcome of this play-off showdown.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "I think the first goal could win it.

"I say that because of what's happened over the course of the season.

"Amazing front-runners, the pair of them.

"Barnsley, 26 wins, three draws and no defeats from 1-0 up.

"Bolton, 18 wins, three draws and one defeat from 1-0 up.

"Flip it around and Barnsley, wow, when they concede first, basically it's game over which is remarkable given what a good team they are and what a smart coach they've got.

"From 1-0 down they've not won, they've clawed back two draws and lost 12, but the most damning stat here is they've scored six goals from 1-0 down all season, which is just pathetic really.

"So, yeah, look out for the first goal.

"If it goes to Bolton, I really would fancy them heavily to get over the line."

Will Friday's clash between these two sides turn out to be a tight affair?

Given the respective records that Clarke has made reference to, it may turn out to be a tight affair between Barnsley and Bolton as neither side will want to concede the first goal.

If the two teams are evenly matched once again, extra-time and the prospect of a penalty shoot-out could be on the cards.

For Barnsley's sake, they will be hoping that top-scorer Devante Cole will be firing on all cylinders at Oakwell.

Bolton meanwhile are likely to pin their hopes of progressing on Charles, who took his overall goal tally for the term to 21 last weekend.