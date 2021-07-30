‘First class work by the owners’, ‘Superb’ – These Queens Park Rangers fans react to latest transfer agreement

After spending weeks at the club on a trial basis, Moses Odubajo has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract with Queens Park Rangers.

The 28-year-old capped off his training spell with the R’s with a stunning long-range strike with his weaker left-foot against Manchester United in what was a 4-2 win for Mark Warburton’s side.

Odubajo played under Warburton at Brentford, having snapped him up from Leyton Orient in 2014 when he was predominantly a winger.

Over time though at Griffin Park, Odubajo converted into a flying full-back and after just one season he joined fellow Championship side at the time Hull City for £3.5 million.

Odubajo suffered terrible luck at the Tigers following their promotion to the Premier League in 2016, suffering successive knee injuries which ruled him out of action for over two years and when he returned to fitness in 2018 he re-joined Brentford.

Having spent the last two seasons at Sheffield Wednesday, Odubajo arrives at Loftus Road being able to play on both sides of the pitch, however he is expected to provide competition for Osman Kakay at right-wing-back and that is where he’s been playing in pre-season for the Hoops.

QPR fans have been reacting to the latest arrival of what has been a stellar summer of business for the club and it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of happy supporters right now who are ready to return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Help guide us to the promised land, Moses 🙏🏻 https://t.co/B0fysnyCd3 — Marc (@mizaboy) July 30, 2021

Welcome Moses! Great stuff Rangers, another very decent (sensible and fitting with our ethos) round of recruitment 👏 — Leo Phillips (@leo_phillips) July 30, 2021

Welcome Moses great you could join us COYR’ssss 💙🤍💙😀 — Paul Gibbons. (@PaulGib70252143) July 30, 2021

Welcome moses!! Final peice of the jigsaw this going to be some season!!💙🤍💙🤍

First class work by the owners and management 👏👏 — qpr barnes (@warnockisagod) July 30, 2021

Superb, great player 💙 — Kingy (@zedkingy) July 30, 2021

FINALLY 🙌 — Tobias Kopparsjö (@tolle8) July 30, 2021