Fired-up Sunderland must use Alex Neil anger to get their season back on track: Opinion

After three games without a win, including successive defeats, it’s fair to say Sunderland are reaching a critical period as they bid to finish in the top six.

The gap to the play-offs currently stands at five points but with 12 fixtures to go they know that there isn’t much margin for error if this is to be a memorable campaign.

Therefore, coming up against Alex Neil on Saturday could be exactly what the Black Cats need to get firing again.

Whilst any criticism of the Scotsman needs to be balanced by the fact he was the one to take the club back to the Championship, which was massive for Sunderland, it’s also easy to understand why he will get a bad reception.

The decision to swap the Stadium of Light for Stoke surprised many as it seemed a sideways step at best – and that has proven to be the case as the Potters are 17th in the table and nine points away from Neil’s old club.

So, where playing Stoke would normally mean little to Sunderland, the game on Saturday is going to have a real edge to it as the former Norwich City manager makes his way to the away dugout.

Start 2023 by testing your Sunderland knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 2 3 4 5

And, the home side need to use that passion and anger to help improve their performance.

We know the Stadium of Light is a great place to play when things are going well and the Wearside outfit will once again be backed in huge numbers on their own patch.

Whether it’s setting the tone with an early tackle, having an effort at goal or just playing with real intensity, the support will be ready to get behind the team more than usual to ensure Neil’s return to the club is a miserable one that ends in defeat.

Of course, there’s going to be more to the game than just playing with emotion and the big players in Tony Mowbray’s squad will need to play well but they will relish the chance to play in front of a more hostile home support and it’s something they need to embrace.

If that happens, in a strange way, Neil could play a part in another promotion push for Sunderland as they look to get going again after their stuttering recent form.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.