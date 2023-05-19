Finn Azaz has issued an emotional message to Plymouth Argyle supporters.

The Aston Villa youngster spent the season on loan with the Pilgrims, helping them to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Steven Schumacher’s side clinched the League One title to earn their place in the second tier for next season, with an impressive points haul of 101.

How did Finn Azaz fare during his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle?

The 22-year-old featured 34 times in the league, contributing eight goals and eight assists to the team.

Azaz is now set to return to Aston Villa for the summer, where his future will then be decided following his promising loan spell.

In a social media post, the underage Ireland international thanked the supporters for welcoming him into their club, claiming that he will always remember his time with Plymouth fondly.

“Thank you Pilgrims and everyone associated with Plymouth Argyle for making this loan so special,” wrote Azaz, via Instagram.

“For me personally it has been a crazy season but even with the injury I have always felt the support and love throughout.

“As a city and as a club I will always look back at this year with great memories, and I am so happy we achieved what we deserved in the end.”

Plymouth are now planning for life in the Championship after three seasons in the third division.

Schumacher has seen a remarkably impressive rise, with the Pilgrims last reaching the second tier in 2010.

Plymouth were in League Two as recently as 2020, and narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season with a seventh place finish.

Meanwhile, Azaz will return to Villa where Unai Emery will be casting an eye on his potential future once the Premier League campaign concludes later this month.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

What next for Finn Azaz and Plymouth Argyle?

Azaz impressed in League One and could be ready to make the step up to the second tier.

If Villa seek another loan move for the midfielder then a move back to Plymouth could yet suit all parties.

The player settled in well at the club and contributed significantly to their promotion charge so should be welcomed back with open arms if the chance arises.

It is unlikely he will have a place in Emery’s first team plans for next season, so he should be looking to prioritise first team opportunities elsewhere when thinking about next year.