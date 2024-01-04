Highlights Middlesbrough are set to sign Finn Azaz from Aston Villa for around £2 million, beating out competition from Southampton.

Azaz had a successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle, helping them win the League One title last season.

At 23 years old, Azaz has the potential to improve and provide creative quality to Boro's midfield. This deal is seen as a steal for the price involved.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are set to announce the signing of Aston Villa's Finn Azaz imminently after he was recalled from his loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Fellow Championship side Southampton were said to be battling Boro for his signature, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Azaz joined Argyle ahead of the 2022/23 season, and played a crucial role in the club winning the League One title, and then re-joined the Pilgrims following that successful spell at Home Park last term.

The attacking-midfielder made 34 League One appearances last season, registering eight goals and nine assists as the Devon-based side finished three points ahead of Ipswich Town as they broke the 100-point mark and won the title.

He played under Neil Dewsnip following Steven Schumacher departing the club for Stoke City, but Plymouth have been dealt a double blow in a short space of time, with Azaz a major asset for the recently-promoted team.

His parting gift was a goal he recently scored against Watford. The side-footed volley from the edge of the box showcased his quality and he bowed out in spectacular fashion.

Registering seven goals and five assists in 26 league appearances this term, he is certainly worthy of interest from elsewhere, with Middlesbrough closing in on a deal, according to an update from Sky Sports.

Finn Azaz's career stats - as of 04/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 Cheltenham Town 44 3 2 Aston Villa 0 0 0 Newport County 45 7 8 Plymouth Argyle 67 15 15

This deal is believed to be in the region of £2 million to £2.5 million, with Azaz being recalled to parent club Aston Villa instead to seal a permanent switch to the Riverside.

Finn Azaz is good value for Middlesbrough

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes that it is a great signing for Boro, especially at the rumoured fee involved to bring him to the Riverside.

She said: "The Finn Azaz news is really welcome news for me. He's somebody that has definitely improved over the years, being at Plymouth and developing there before making a step-up to the Championship.

"He's in a position we do need to strengthen in as well, just behind the striker. For around £2 million I think this represents really good value, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this transpires from here.

"We know there is a big interest in him, as is understandable, and the fact we seem to have beaten Southampton to his signature is a real statement move for me.

"This deal gets a big thumbs up from me, and I'm pretty excited about it. I think it's a good move and well done to Boro for acting quickly.

"I'm really happy with that news."

Finn Azaz already one of January's best signings

This already looks like one of the best deals any EFL side will complete in January, given the respective fee involved for a player of Azaz's quality.

At 23, he is also in the pre-peak region, with the potential to go a level or two higher before he hits the peak years of his career, and he improves an area of the squad that perhaps needed another creative outlet.

It's a steal for the price involved, which is low due to Villa only having six months left on Azaz's contract at Villa Park. He can play centrally, or be a creative outlet out wide for Michael Carrick, and is surely the first of a few signings this January that Boro will look to make.