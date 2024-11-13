The addition of Finn Azaz in January is looking like a fantastic piece of business by Middlesbrough, with the playmaker starting to prove just how influential he can be for the Teessiders going forward this season.

The current Middlesbrough man enjoyed a glorious 18 months at Home Park on loan from Aston Villa to Plymouth Argyle, as he played a massive part in getting the Greens up from the third tier, before excelling once in the Championship.

Boro were said to have fought off keen interest from Championship rivals Bristol City and Southampton for the then 23-year-old’s signature, after the creative midfielder caught the eye while on loan at Plymouth.

This deal was believed to be in the region of £2 million to £2.5 million, with Azaz being recalled to parent club Aston Villa instead to seal a permanent switch to the Riverside.

Having taken a while to find his feet on Teesside, Azaz is proving himself to be a top operator in the final third under Michael Carrick, and should provide that extra bit of quality Boro need to compete at the top of the table this season, alongside the likes of Ben Doak, Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree, and strikers Emmanuel Latte Lath and Tommy Conway.

Credit must go to Boro's boss, with Carrick keeping the with the 24-year-old despite his unproductive run, and it is one that has paid off for the club and player alike this season after Azaz's best performance in a Middlesbrough shirt at home to Luton Town recently.

Finn Azaz's quality and form for Middlesbrough

Azaz has become a creative spark for Carrick’s Middlesbrough side, standing out for his impressive technical abilities and footballing intelligence. Those sorts of attributes were always likely to translate to a team that are possession-based but with an attack-minded approach.

Not only that, but one of his standout strengths is his versatility, with Azaz able to operate as a No.10 or in wide midfield positions, where his awareness and movement help him influence the game from various angles to attack the box. This adaptability allows Carrick to deploy him depending on the opposition, adding flexibility to Boro’s tactical approach.

Azaz's set-piece delivery is another weapon in his arsenal. His precision from dead-ball situations creates scoring opportunities, whether whipping in dangerous crosses or aiming directly at goal. Alongside this, his ball-striking ability sets him apart from range, as he is capable of testing goalkeepers from distance or delivering pinpoint long-range passes that open up defences.

What makes Azaz particularly crucial to Carrick’s setup is his vision and creativity in possession. He consistently looks to thread through balls into dangerous areas, breaking opposition lines and putting attackers in strong positions to score. This is often at speed but also in settled play as well, with the opposition packing the box in a low-block against a Boro side with an array of attacking threats.

Azaz is among the best attacking pieces on paper. His composure on the ball and willingness to take risks in the final third make him a key playmaker, driving Middlesbrough’s attacking transitions. However, in his first half-season, Azaz played 20 times and scored or assisted nine goals.

That was a solid return, but perhaps not at the level many were expecting, given his exploits at Plymouth — a weaker side. There was perhaps the view that his output and goal contribution numbers would increase in a more attack-minded set-up.

Finn Azaz could be a crucial player in the run-in for promotion

Despite added quality in attacking areas to combine with, Azaz's numbers continued to be steady but not outstanding. However, Carrick kept faith with the attacking midfielder despite his run of blanks, and it is now paying dividends with Azaz producing a string of outstanding performances.

He assisted two goals in the first 10 games of this season, but has since contributed to six in his last five outings. Azaz is now on a prolific run for Middlesbrough, with the creative midfielder producing a split of three goals and three assists in those games.

That includes a brace and an assist against Championship strugglers Luton Town. The latter assist places him joint-top of the Championship assist charts, according to FotMob. He is level with Callum Doyle, Willy Gnonto, Josh Sargent, Bae Jun-ho, and Tom Fellows.

In some ways, Azaz has been unfortunate not to have more than a handful of assists up to this point. As one of the primary set-piece takers for Boro, Azaz has created plenty of chances both from open play and from corners and free-kicks, with Alfie Doughty (45) the only player to have accrued more than Azaz's 39.

Finn Azaz's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (13/11/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 Cheltenham Town 44 3 2 Aston Villa 0 0 0 Newport County 45 7 8 Plymouth Argyle 67 15 15 Middlesbrough 36 7 10 Republic of Ireland 3 0 0

His interplay and understanding of his fellow attackers is starting to become more consistent and thus Boro are clicking. With nine goals in the two games prior to the current international break, it shows what they can do when both they and Azaz are at their scintillating best.

Middlesbrough have been between seventh and 12th for every matchday of the season so far, but they look like a team who are about to break their way into the play-off places soon. Azaz, under the tutelage of Carrick, could be a vital cog in the side if they are to do so.

At 24, he is also in the pre-peak or early-peak region of his career, with the potential to go a level or two higher before he hits the true optimum years of his career, and he is fast becoming the main man in an area of the squad that perhaps needed more goals and assists at the time of his arrival.

Boro look like a team destined for the play-offs at least, but if Azaz's form continues, then they could be even more than that by the time May rolls around.