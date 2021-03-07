A number of Birmingham City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of forward Lukas Jutkiewicz during the Blues’ 1-0 defeat away at Barnsley on Saturday.

The Blues headed into the game looking to build on the four points they had taken from their previous two Championship matches and aiming to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three. However, against an in-form Barnsley side, they were unable to create any major chances, and as so often has happened this term they were punished for a defensive error.

One player that struggled for the Blues in the defeat at Barnsley was Jutkiewicz, with the experienced forward keeping his place in the side after coming into the team for the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield in midweek. The 31-year-old struggled to make anything happen with the service he was given and failed to link up the play well enough when the Blues looked to counter.

Jutkiewicz gave the ball away 15 times and did not manage a single attempt on goal during the 70 minutes he was on the field. While the 31-year-old also able to win just six of his 17 aerial duels (Sofascore), which shows he was unable to use his physical presence well enough when the Blues went direct to try and make things happen at times.

Many Birmingham supporters were left frustrated by Jutkiewicz’s continued struggle for form this term and have been suggesting he looks like this might have been one season too many for him.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Juke looked done from the first whistle as he has done many a time this season #bcfc — Ryan Eaton (@ryaneaton93) March 6, 2021

Juke kills us going forward so badly id rather play with 10men #bcfc — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) March 6, 2021

Juke a shadow of his former self this season. Shame #bcfc — Joff (@JoffWilliams21) March 6, 2021

Playing Juke in a counter attacking setup is criminal 😂 respect him for his entire time here, but the blokes finished #bcfc — AD (@Daggy_5) March 6, 2021

Juke has been terrible…🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #BCFC — Mark Aldous (@Ronaldous8) March 6, 2021

Jutkiewicz is done. Shame, but he's gone. — The Special Ron (@TheSpecialRon) March 6, 2021

Great servant and all that but Juke has been run in to the ground, he can’t play up top on his own, he gets no service when in a 2 as wingers are sacrificed. A shame, don’t want to see him scapegoated #bcfc — Badger (@Dan_Badger) March 6, 2021