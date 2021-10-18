Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Finished, ain’t he?’ – Many Coventry City fans debate future of player

Published

16 mins ago

on

Coventry City U23s are hosting Wigan Athletic today, and the Championship club’s announcement to team news via Twitter has got fans talking about one thing in particular. 

Missing from the squad is Bright Enobakhare, who Coventry fans have been eager to see back in a Sky Blue shirt after a successful loan spell with the club back in 2019.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just 63 minutes of EFL Cup action this season and is yet to make the 18-man squad on Championship match days.

Quiz: Did these 25 Coventry City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

Did Coventry City send Will Bapaga out on loan to Grimsby Town in 2021?

It remains to be seen as to why he has missed today’s match, as the reason could be injury or illness related.

Enobakhare started his youth career with Northfield Town in Birmingham, before being picked up by Wolves to continue his progression.

The forward proceeded to feature just shy of 50 times for the Midlands-based club, embarking on loan spells with The Sky Blues, as well as with Kilmarnock and Wigan Athletic.

Departing for AEK Athens after his 2020 release from the Premier League club, the 23-year-old joined Indian Super League club East Bengal, before putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Coventry this summer.

Here, we take a look at how Coventry fans have reacted on Twitter to the 23-year-old’s absence against Wigan…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Finished, ain’t he?’ – Many Coventry City fans debate future of player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: