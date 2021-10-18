‘Finished, ain’t he?’ – Many Coventry City fans debate future of player

Coventry City U23s are hosting Wigan Athletic today, and the Championship club’s announcement to team news via Twitter has got fans talking about one thing in particular.

Missing from the squad is Bright Enobakhare, who Coventry fans have been eager to see back in a Sky Blue shirt after a successful loan spell with the club back in 2019.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just 63 minutes of EFL Cup action this season and is yet to make the 18-man squad on Championship match days.

It remains to be seen as to why he has missed today’s match, as the reason could be injury or illness related.

Enobakhare started his youth career with Northfield Town in Birmingham, before being picked up by Wolves to continue his progression.

The forward proceeded to feature just shy of 50 times for the Midlands-based club, embarking on loan spells with The Sky Blues, as well as with Kilmarnock and Wigan Athletic.

Departing for AEK Athens after his 2020 release from the Premier League club, the 23-year-old joined Indian Super League club East Bengal, before putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Coventry this summer.

Here, we take a look at how Coventry fans have reacted on Twitter to the 23-year-old’s absence against Wigan…

No Bright again 😂😂😂😂 — Joel (@ccfc_joel) October 18, 2021

It was always going to be a gamble signing Bright 😏 — Dave (@Davedepecheccfc) October 18, 2021

Sadly starting to lose hope that we will ever see Bright for us. Would love him to get into the team but he’s not featured at all recently which isn’t good — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) October 18, 2021

Bright was a low risk experiment. Probably gonna be released soon — James Sheldon (@SkyBlueSheldon) October 18, 2021

Bright seems to have disappeared again which isn’t good — Lewis (@lewistvyt) October 18, 2021