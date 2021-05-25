‘Fingers crossed this ends well’ – Many Hull City fans react to reports concerning potential takeover

Turkish TV businessman Acun Ilıcalı is reportedly keen on buying Hull City from the Allam family, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Tigers will return to the Championship next season after winning League One in 2020/21 and it seems as though there could be significant changes at the club over the summer.

Turkish outlet Haber7 has reported that Ilıcalı is keen to purchase Hull and that negotiations have already begun.

Hull Live has indicated that a formal bid is yet to be made but revealed that the Allam family have lowered their asking price considerably in the last year or so.

It is understood that their valuation is likely higher than the £20 million touted previously but remains lower than past asking prices.

Ilıcalı has experience in football, having brought his part-ownership in Dutch top tier club Fortuna Sittard to an end this year.

He has since claimed that he’s keen to takeover at an English club, while Hull’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam recently started following him on Instagram – hinting at a potential new relationship between the two.

It remains to be seen whether Ilıcalı will be the man to end the Allam’s 11-year ownership of the Tigers but this update has certainly caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

Read their reaction here:

As much as I've hated so much of what the Allam's have done to the club, part of me does feel this may be a case of 'better the devil you know'. — ShafeLife (@oshltwadup) May 24, 2021

Prediction: it will be used to string everyone along over summer to excuse a lack of transfer activity. Then will fall through on transfer deadline day. — James (@Deoxyribo87) May 24, 2021

Fingers crossed this ends well…but either way we need positivity going into next season! https://t.co/QX8JuSpBvZ — Oliver Drew 🎗 (@OliverDrew) May 24, 2021

I hope a sale happens soon. Let’s all get back to being city, home and away. #hcafc https://t.co/gPYveLr0DL — Danny Hodson 🎗 (@DannyHods) May 24, 2021

Might be worth starting to keep an eye on the prices of 🍾 in the supermarkets, @HasAllamGone… https://t.co/Xtl5PsXWbR — Rob Wilson (@HullCityRob) May 24, 2021