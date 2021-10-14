‘Fingers crossed’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react as club tease major player update ahead of Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt is back in training ahead of the Baggies’ clash with local rivals Birmingham City tomorrow night.

This was revealed not by words, but by an image released by the club’s official Twitter account in what could potentially be a huge boost for Valerien Ismael’s side if he’s fit enough to start at The Hawthorns against Lee Bowyer’s men.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn in the 80th minute in the West Midlands side’s previous clash against Stoke City for Jayson Molumby, after sustaining a foot injury that could have been set to keep him out for a while.

Have West Brom had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Sheffield United? Higher Lower

With the midfielder also being fully accustomed to manager Ismael’s system, with the duo spending time together at Barnsley last term, this would have been a major blow when you also consider the Baggies’ lack of depth in central midfield.

He first arrived at the club back at the start of July on the expiration of his contract at Oakwell and has already made a big impression at The Hawthorns, scoring three goals and registering one assist in 11 Championship games this season, becoming a fundamental part of a side that has lost just one league game so far during 2021/22.

If this latest image is anything to go by, he could potentially be in with a shout of being involved against Birmingham tomorrow evening (8pm), with three points and a temporary place at the top of the table up for grabs.

After seeing this tweet of Mowatt back in action, we have taken a look at how a selection of West Brom fans have reacted.

Fingers crossed that he’s playing Friday then🤞🏼 — clare sidaway (@claresidaway) October 13, 2021

So he's fit for Blues? 🤩🤩🤩🤩 — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) October 13, 2021