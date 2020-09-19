Finer details of Nottingham Forest transfer agreement become clearer

Nottingham Forest could exercise their option to sign Cyrus Christie in January, according to Paul Taylor at The Athletic.

It was confirmed last night that Christie had arrived at the City Ground on loan from Fulham, with Forest moving to strengthen their squad once more this summer on the back of Matty Cash’s move to Aston Villa.

Christie’s deal is an initial loan, but there’s an option to buy included.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

Confusion has emerged on the back of that, with the 27-year-old’s deal with Fulham expiring in 12 months. However, Taylor has provided a couple of insights on Twitter regarding the deal.

Firstly, Forest could well make the deal permanent in January, but Taylor is also claiming that Christie’s deal with Fulham runs until 2022, which fits with the loan-to-buy deal.

Last season in the Championship, Christie made 27 appearances for Fulham, who won promotion back to the Premier League through the play-offs.

However, Christie was an in-and-out figure, with Dennis Odoi’s defensive strengths favoured during the crunch of the play-offs.

The Verdict

This just irons out a couple of the questions that were bubbling away on the back of Christie’s arrival at Forest.

A loan with a view to a permanent often confuses, but things seem right and Forest look to have the timescales spot on.

In terms of the signing, it’s a great addition and the perfect response to losing Cash.

Christie is a threat going forward and is entering his peak years at just 27. He could be one of Forest’s most important signings this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!