Finer details of Matheus Pereira’s permanent move to West Brom become clearer

West Brom have been set a Christmas deadline to pay up for the signing for Matheus Pereira with €9.5m left to pay.

Pereira joined the Baggies on loan from Sporting Lisbon and has been a revelation in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has bagged eight goals and registered a further 15 assists for Slaven Bilic’s side, helping them into promotion contention in the Championship.

In addition to that, by passing 30 starts for Albion this season, the club can take up their option to sign Pereira permanently.

That’s reiterated in this report from Record, who also state that having coughed up €500k for the initial loan, with the Baggies having until Christmas to pay the final sum of money to take the playmaker to the Hawthorns permanently.

Away from this transfer saga, Pereira is excelling in the Championship and has played a crucial role in helping the Baggies get their push for the Premier League motoring again.

He registered a hat-trick of assists yesterday in a 4-2 win over Hull City, whilst last Wednesday, he struck twice as Bilic’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

The Verdict

This gives West Brom plenty of time to finalise the deal for Pereira and pay up what they owe for the transfer.

Pereira has been excellent this season for West Brom and he’s well worth the money, which will be peanuts if he’s the man to get West Brom back to the Premier League.

There’s no denying his class and Albion will have huge asset on their hands when this deal is done.

