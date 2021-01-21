Finer details of key Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement emerge

Sheffield Wednesday have handed Andre Green an 18-month contract at Hillsborough, offering the winger some mid-term security after a spell as a free agent.

Green left Aston Villa back in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League side opting against extending the winger’s stay as they evolved in the top-flight.

Loan spells with Preston and Charlton were half-decent for Green in 2019/20, but he still began the current campaign without a club.

Now, Wednesday have swooped to sign him as they look to shape their squad ahead of a huge second-half of the season as they aim to avoid relegation into League One.

There had been doubt about the length of the contract Green had signed, but a report from The Athletic has confirmed that it is an 18-month agreement.

That offers Green stability until the summer of 2022.

Despite signing for Wednesday last week, Green is yet to debut for the club due to the fact they haven’t played.

However, there could be a debut for Green this coming weekend, as Wednesday take another break from Championship action and switch their focus to the FA Cup.

Everton await in a mouthwatering fourth-round tie.

The Verdict

This is good for Green.

It was surprising that he was a free agent after the summer given the 22-year-old’s undoubted talent, and that kind of uncertainty can’t have been nice.

However, an 18-month contract offers him a platform to really kick on now.

