Finer details emerge over Bielsa’s potential new Leeds contract

As per Football Insider, Leeds United are going to offer Marcelo Bielsa in excess of £100,000-a-week to keep him on as manager as they return to the Premier League.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the Whites with them seeing promotion secured on Friday night before the title was settled the following day – all before they beat Derby County on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, the Whites can finally start dreaming of a return to the Premier League and, naturally, they want Bielsa to be in charge as they make their long-awaited comeback.

For the Argentine, it’s a chance to manage in the Premier League for the first time in his illustrious career and, by the looks of things, he is going to be earning a fair wedge whilst doing so.

The report reveals details that he could be earning over £100,000-a-week next season if he signs a new deal, and that would put him level with some of the best managers in the top flight.

The Verdict

Bielsa is a top-class manager and finally gets his shot at coaching in the Premier League; it’s going to be fascinating to see how he does.

He’ll be up against some of the best coaches in the world but he is on a par with them and so we should expect Leeds to cause a few headaches for teams next season.