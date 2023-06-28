James Maddison has had the first part of his medical with Tottenham ahead of his £40m transfer from Leicester, and he is set to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League side.

James Maddison to join Tottenham in £40m deal

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, it was inevitable that the Foxes would have to sell Maddison, who is also entering the final 12 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the England international in the past few weeks, with Newcastle rivalling Spurs for his signature at times.

However, they have focused their attention elsewhere, opening a free path for the Londoners to sign Maddison, and a deal is now very close.

The Mirror has revealed that the playmaker returned from his holiday to undergo a medical, and he will put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2028, whilst he will be paid around £200,000 a week.

This will obviously bring in a significant fee for Leicester, who are now managed by Enzo Maresca, and they are already making moves in the market as they look to add to their squad.

It has been revealed that Conor Coady will join from Wolves in a transfer worth an initial £7.5m, whilst the club are also set to bring in Harry Winks from Spurs for around £10m.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a hectic period for Leicester, and things are now picking up in terms of incomings and outgoings. Maddison’s exit was always going to happen, and whilst some could argue that they should have held out for more than £40m, it’s still a huge sum for a player entering the final year of his contract.

More importantly though, it’s a real positive that it won’t be dragging out for months, as that would have been detrimental to Leicester. Instead, they’ve banked the cash, and they’re already in a position to sign replacements. Given how Maresca works, it’s crucial to get players in as soon as possible, and having Coady and Winks as part of the group now will be so beneficial.

As for Maddison, he will no doubt be gutted at how things ended for him at Leicester with the relegation, but he was a very good player for the club over the years, and clearly has the talent to be playing in the Premier League, so this is a great move for him.