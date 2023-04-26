Dozy Mmobuosi had put in £8.7m to help Sheffield United this season, whilst he had passed the initial EFL checks, but his takeover of the Championship club is now set to fall through.

Will Dozy Mmobuosi buy Sheffield United?

It’s no secret that the Nigerian businessman was keen to buy the Blades, with talks having taken place over the past six months over a potential deal, worth around £115m.

However, much to the frustration of the fans, it didn’t go through, and reports emerged today suggested that the club are moving on from Mmobuosi, with the period of exclusivity to get the deal done having passed.

And, the Daily Mail have provided further details on why it’s going to collapse, as they revealed there has been a breakdown in the relationship between Mmobousi and current owner Prince Abdullah.

They state Mmobuosi had paid £1m in November to show he was serious about a deal, whilst he then paid £6.5m to help the club avoid administration in late December. Finally, another payment of £1.2m was paid to settle a HMRC bill in January which contributed to lifting the transfer ban that had been imposed.

The report claims that this was done on the basis that the full takeover would go through, but that obviously hasn’t happened,

Now, it’s thought that Prince Abdulla will still be open to a sale, and the Blades’ value will increase once they win promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side can confirm their return to the Premier League by beating West Brom at Bramall Lane this evening.

Not ideal preparation ahead of top-flight return

It’s fair to say this is a pretty messy situation, and it’s not what Sheffield United need ahead of their return to the Premier League. Heckingbottom is going to want to act swiftly in terms of contracts and identifying players, so in an ideal world the new owner would be in place, and they could get to work quickly.

Clearly, that’s not going to happen, but it seems as though Prince Abdullah is still open to a sale, so it will be interesting to see if anything else materialises. Of course, the value of the Blades will go up significantly once they’re confirmed as a Premier League club.

So, there will be an interesting few months ahead for the club, but, for now, the only thing that matters is the side get over the finishing line, and there could be a big party for the red-and-white half of Sheffield later on.