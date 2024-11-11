After a Jay Rodriguez penalty deep into stoppage time earned Burnley a 1-0 win over Swansea City on Sunday, Nathan Redmond took to Instagram to fire a compliment at the goalscorer.

Redmond is yet to feature for the Clarets this season, but he's been a Turf Moor regular in the stands as he watches his side try to bounce back to the Premier League.

Those hopes received a huge boost courtesy of that win against Swansea yesterday, but there was a huge element of fortune to the win, as a contentious penalty earned Burnley the chance to win a game that Swansea boss Luke Williams claimed they didn't deserve to.

The Turf Moor faithful were getting rather disgruntled before that late winner, which ended a more than 360 minute wait for a Clarets goal, as Burnley continue to struggle in the final third.

But in the meantime, points are all that matter in the promotion race, and Burnley got three of them on Sunday to keep them within touching distance of the top two going into the international break.

They have Rodriguez to thank for that, and after the game, his teammates were quick to heap praise on him.

Redmond compared Rodriguez to a "fine wine"

At 35 years of age, and in the final year of his Clarets contract, Rodriguez knows his career is coming to an end, but helping get his boyhood club promoted would be a great way to sign off if he chooses to do so at the end of the season.

After the game, the Burnley born striker took to Instagram to address the fans, saying "Right till the very end, +3, happy to get the W and be back on the scoresheet"

His teammates were quick to jump into the comments section to lavish him with compliments, with Redmond commenting "like a fine wine"

Goalkeeper James Trafford said "my flipping man, you're the boy", while fellow teammate John Egan, who like Redmond has barely kicked a ball in a Burnley shirt said "what a man".

It's little surprise his teammates were delighted to see Rodriguez on the scoresheet, as his late winner papered over yet more huge cracks in Burnley's performance.

Rodriguez could well have kept Scott Parker in a job

It perhaps seems a sweeping statement to suggest that a late penalty that moved Burnley into fourth kept a manager in a job, but for owner Alan Pace to have seen the ground so empty in the latter stages would've rung alarm bells.

The Clarets were booed off after a 0-0 draw against QPR a few weeks ago, and boos would undoubtedly have ensued at full-time on Sunday on a more industrial level had it not been for Rodriguez's late winner.

Rodriguez's 78th minute introduction was the first time in the whole game that the Clarets had a recognised number nine on the pitch, which in a home game for a side fresh out of the Premier League is a little concerning.

Burnley stats v Swansea (Fotmob) xG 1.85 xG from open play 0.54 Big chances 3 Accurate passes 389 Passes in own half 223

Parker's call to bring Rodriguez on was at least vindicated by the hometown boy, who will feel he still has a role to play this season, and amid Lyle Foster's continued absence, has staked a claim to be a starter after the international break.

His teammates' response to his late winner would certainly hint they'd be happy for him to lead the line, but with Parker tending to favour shoehorning Flemming into a striker, it's hard to see what future Rodriguez has at Turf Moor.