Financials explained after Sheffield Wednesday strike crucial player agreement

Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to hand Josh Windass a new contract has seen him earn a pay rise that will continue to increase if the Owls win promotion, The Athletic report.

Windass’ deal at Hillsborough was due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and relegation into League One appeared to leave his future in doubt.

However, the Owls have reacted by securing Windass on fresh terms. He’s now tied down until the summer of 2023, handing the club a significant boost as they eye an instant return to the Championship.

As per a report from The Athletic, Windass had taken a reduction on his wage after relegation. However, this extension sees a rise on those terms with the added incentive of a further bonus if he helps fire Darren Moore’s side to promotion.

Windass, 27, excelled in the Championship last season despite Wednesday’s relegation back into League One.

He scored nine goals and registered a further five assists, returning his best numbers in the second-tier to date.

Earlier in the summer, Windass was subject to interest from Fulham and West Brom, alongside bids from Millwall, who were keen to lure him back into the Championship.

Windass is currently set to miss the opening months of the League One campaign with a hamstring injury.

The Verdict

This feels like it was the right call for Sheffield Wednesday. Of course, they need to make sure that their wage structures are right after relegation, but players like Windass are so important.

He’s a natural goalscorer and is hitting his peak years. Moore is hardly blessed with those types of players, so securing his service over the next couple of seasons was key; doing that is made possible with financial flexibility.

If Windass delivers, he will be rewarded further. That’s the way it should be.

