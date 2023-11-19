Highlights Key Takeaways:

Coventry City sold Viktor Gyokeres for around £20 million and also secured a sell-on clause in the deal, which could earn them a percentage of any future player sale.

Gyokeres has been performing well for Sporting CP in Portugal, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

If Gyokeres continues his strong form and attracts attention from top clubs, the fee Sporting initially paid for him could be dwarfed, potentially earning Coventry City further profit.

Given how he performed during his last two seasons at the club, Coventry City fans will surely have been gutted to lose Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

At the very least, though, the club secured a good deal when selling him, netting a fee in the region of £20 million from Portuguese side Sporting CP despite the Swedish striker being in the last year of his contract.

Interestingly, in recent days, further details regarding the sale have also emerged.

Do Coventry City have a sell-on clause for Viktor Gyokeres?

Indeed, according to local reports in Portugal, via CoventryLive, on top of the fee they received for the Swede this summer, Coventry City also have a sell-on clause included in the deal and are therefore due a percentage of any future player sale.

Supposedly, this sell-on clause could be as big as 15% - although the report does state, according to CoventryLive, that it can be: "reduced up to 10 percent at the option of Sporting SAD, or depending on the partial achievement of individual and collective objectives.”

15% is certainly a healthy number in terms of a sell-on clause, particularly when you consider how Gyokeres has been performing in Portugal so far.

How is Gyokeres performing for Sporting CP?

After making the move to Liga Portugal during the summer, the Swedish striker has hit the ground running, certainly not looking back to the Championship.

In fact, he has been so good, Premier League clubs may well be looking at him and kicking themselves that they did not make a move for him during the summer.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

So far, in all competitions, Gyokeres has made 14 appearances for Sporting, in which he has scored an impressive 12 goals and registered four assists.

This has included goals in Liga Portugal, the UEFA Europa League, and the Allianz Cup.

Coventry City could net further profit in the future

With goalscoring form like that, it won't be too long until clubs considered the elite in Europe will start to take a look at Gyokeres.

If indeed those clubs do come calling, the fee that Sporting paid for Gyokeres initially could soon be dwarfed, which, could in turn net Coventry City further profit.

Take a look at the table below, for example. In recent years, there have been some eyewatering fees paid by Europe's elite for players that have performed well in Liga Portugal.

Liga Portugal's top 10 record transfer fees received (Euros), as per Transfermarkt Season Player Left Joined Transfer Fee (€) 2019/20 Joao Felix Benfica Atletico Madrid €127.2m 2022/23 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea €121m 2022/23 Darwin Nunez Benfica Liverpool €80m 2020/21 Ruben Dias Benfica Manchester City €71.6m 2023/24 Goncalo Ramos Benfica Paris Saint-Germain €65m 2019/20 Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Manchester United €65m 2023/24 Manuel Ugarte Sporting CP Paris Saint-Germain €60m 2023/24 Otavio FC Porto Al-Nassr €60m 2019/20 Eder Militao FC Porto Real Madrid €50m 2021/22 Luis Diaz FC Porto Liverpool €47m

Fans of English football will be very familiar with some of these names, with the likes of Luis Diaz, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez all featuring above.

Let's just say that Gyokeres was to go for £50 million, which is a small figure compared to some of the above, that could potentially see the Sky Blues net a further £7,5 million if they are due 15% of the sale.

Coventry City supporters will surely be keeping a close eye on Gyokeres' progress moving forwards in the hope he can net them even further cash in the future.