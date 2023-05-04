Blackburn Rovers paid around £2.5m to lure Dominic Hyam away from Coventry City last summer with add-ons, according to a report from Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues' supporters were devastated to see the central defender make the move to Ewood Park after seeing him play such a big part in their rise from League Two, with his contributions meaning that he's always likely to be a fondly remembered despite making a move to a league rival.

Coventry did, however, generate a bigger fee for him than was reported at the time, with some saying he left the Coventry Building Society Arena for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

Coventry Live believe Rovers coughed up around £2.5m for him though and have made even more money from Hyam's sale with the player making 25 appearances for Blackburn.

And Mark Robins' side could still benefit from his sale in the future, with a clause in this transfer agreement stating that they will get a cash boost of around £100,000 if he makes a full debut for Scotland.

The importance of Dom Hyam at Blackburn Rovers

It was important for Blackburn's board to show some ambition in the transfer market and they certainly did that last summer with the signings of Hyam, Callum Brittain and Sammie Szmodics, with the club paying transfer fees for all three.

Hyam's presence has been very important this season with Clinton Mola failing to make too much of an impact and Daniel Ayala spending a chunk of the season out injured.

With Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke leaving Ewood Park last summer, Blackburn were in desperate need of a couple of replacements and that's why it was a big positive when they brought the former Coventry man in, who could stay in Lancashire for the long term.

And when you consider all of these factors, you have to say it was a good decision for Jon Dahl Tomasson's men to recruit him.

How could Coventry City use this money?

This is good news for the Sky Blues in terms of financial fair play, because it gives them a bit more to spend without the potential risk of breaking the rules.

£1m may not seem like much in today's transfer market - but the Midlands outfit could easily make a couple of signings in the free agent market for that amount if they don't offer out ridiculously expensive contracts.

They may also make a decent amount in the summer from the potential sales of Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare, though this extra £1m plus more from add-ons could enable the Sky Blues to offer the mentioned trio more attractive contracts.

Doug King and Robins have to try and keep the vast majority of the squad together considering how well they have done this season, so this extra money could be crucial in helping them in this quest.

Some of that extra money may also be used to balance the books too - because their ability to go about their transfer business without any restrictions has been key to their success in recent years.