Financial results, Toal, Evatt expectations: The latest Bolton Wanderers transfer headlines you might have missed

Bolton Wanderers will be aiming to close the gap to their League One rivals this season.

Ian Evatt’s side finished 9th in the third division last campaign, 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

Closing the gap to the top six would be a clear sign of progress for the team over the next year.

The summer transfer window offers the club the opportunity to work on doing just that, with improvement to the first team squad now possible.

Here are the latest transfer headlines surrounding Bolton that you may have missed…

Latest accounts

The latest Bolton financial accounts were released earlier this week, which highlighted the impact on the club of the pandemic.

The losses the club faced were down on the year prior, from £3.8 million to £1.4 million, which was made up from the money saved by furloughing staff as part of the medical crisis.

However, turnover also decreased by 34 per cent despite a strong showing in ticket sales across the year.

The club dropped from earning £9.3 million to £6.1 million over the financial year.

The accounts also showed that there is £500,000 of cash remaining in the bank.

Defensive addition

Back on the pitch, the team is looking to add to the side’s defence, with Derry City’s Eoin Toal being approached as the next signing of the summer.

The defender could join the likes of James Trafford and Conor Bradley as part of Evatt’s side.

A formal offer has been made to the League of Ireland outfit, with the 23-year old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the Whites do face competition from other UK-based clubs in a race to capture the player’s signature.

Pre-season expectations

Evatt has played down the club’s hopes of immediately competing as an automatic promotion contender this season.

Bolton are hoping that a low level of turnover in the squad this summer should help propel the team forward up the table.

But the 40-year old believes that in such a difficult division, it is impossible to get too carried away with any pre-season expectations.