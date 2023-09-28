Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak remains committed to Southampton despite the club’s decline in status in recent months.

According to The Athletic, the lead investor in the club intends to continue putting money into the club as long as financial fair play allows.

The Saints suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, with Russell Martin being tasked with the job of bringing them straight back up at the first attempt.

However, a run of form that has seen the team lose four games in a row and slip to 15th in the table has called into question the role the ownership is playing in the running of the club.

It was a major summer at St. Mary’s, with a number of important first team players departing the club following their 20th place finish in the top flight table, which saw Southampton earn £160 million in player sales.

Signings were made to help build a first team squad capable of fighting for promotion, to an initial cost of £19 million, but results in recent weeks have proven disastrous.

What is the latest surrounding the Southampton ownership?

Sport Republic still reportedly sees Southampton as the jewel in their crown, with the organisation now running three different football clubs.

Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft are overseeing the day-to-day operations of all three teams, with the business also owning Ligue 2 side Valenciennes and Turkish second tier side Goztepe.

But the source of investment at Southampton still very much comes from Solak, who took out a £110 million loan to buy the Saints in December 2021.

The businessman is the majority shareholder of the south coast club, and has regularly provided cash injections to cover the operating costs of running the team.

His most recent investment came in April at a cost of £15 million, taking his total to £63 million for money put into the club.

There have been concerns expressed in the past that Southampton are burning through cash to keep up the costs of running the team.

Solak is now running up to the edge of investment allowed within the FFP regulation, which is why Martin was only able to target smaller transfer targets in the final weeks of the summer window.

This is due to a number of factors, including amortisation costs, repaying a loan taken out during the pandemic and the financial blow of relegation from the Premier League.

This adds even further pressure on the team to gain promotion back to the top flight in order to ease the financial burden on the club.

Next up for Martin’s side is a clash against promotion rivals Leeds United on 30 September.

Can Southampton fight for promotion this season?

Recent form has seen the team fall into the bottom half of the Championship table.

It has admittedly been a difficult set of fixtures, but zero points from games against Sunderland, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough is not good enough for a team with promotion aspirations.

A loss to Leeds would be a real blow, even if the gap to the top six is still just three points at this early stage of the campaign.

That the club is just about meeting their FFP needs does not bode well for the upcoming January transfer window either, meaning Martin may have to work with what he has to turn things around.