Financial implication of double Sheffield United exit revealed

Sheffield United have reportedly shaved £50k off the club’s wage bill due to the departures of Michael Verrips and Robin Olsen this month.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the financial implications the duo’s exit has had on the Blades, revealing that the Championship side will be saving themselves £50k in wages after the duo moved on.

Verrips featured only once in the Championship for the Blades this season, playing 90 minutes in the 4-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion. The 25-year-old also featured in two wins in the early rounds of the EFL Cup, before losing his place in the side.

Fortuna Sittard has been his destination on loan, with the Eredivisie side having the option to make that deal permanent in the summer.

Olsen is a second goalkeeper to leave Bramall Lane, having made 11 appearances in the Championship after Slavisa Jokanovic brought him in on loan from AS Roma.

The Sweden international, 32, has left Bramall Lane to join Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The departures of Verrips and Olsen pave the way for Wes Foderingham to continue as Paul Heckingbottom’s No.1 in the Championship, though the Blades now need cover.

Foderingham has started the last eight fixtures across all competitions.

The Verdict

This is great business by Sheffield United.

Foderingham has established himself as Heckingbottom’s first choice and that doesn’t look like changing given the performance levels versus Verrips and Olsen.

So, to offload both and free up their wages will be pleasing for Heckingbottom.

He might target a goalkeeper to come in and cover Foderingham, but someone on much less money, leaving enough in the pot for a potential other signing late in the window.

