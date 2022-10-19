Financial details shared as Wolves move for key QPR figure

Wolves will have to pay just £1m to trigger the release clause in Michael Beale’s contract at QPR.

It has been widely reported this afternoon that the Premier League side have made the 42-year-old their number one target to succeed Bruno Lage and Beale is believed to be eager for the chance to move to Molineux.

Therefore, there aren’t many more obstacles to getting this one done, other than the obvious one of Wolves agreeing a package with the R’s.

And, the Daily Mail have revealed that Beale does have a release clause and it could take £1m to prise the boss from the capital.

The report states that the fee shouldn’t be an issue, meaning Beale will take charge of his QPR side for the last time as they take on Cardiff City at home this evening, which means he could lead Wolves against Leicester City on Sunday.

QPR are currently sixth in the Championship table and will seemingly be on the lookout for a new boss later this week having only appointed Beale as Mark Warburton’s successor this summer.

The verdict

Firstly, you’d have to say the compensation figure isn’t very much and it’s an update that’s not going to please the QPR fans.

Losing the boss is a real blow for the R’s and there will be disappointment amongst the support with Beale for leaving after just a few months.

But, this is a great opportunity for him and it’s now seemingly at an advanced stage, so it will be interesting to see who they have lined up to replace Beale.

