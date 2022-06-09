Financial details shared as Stoke City put hefty price tag on in-demand player

Stoke City will demand £6m if they are to sell Josh Tymon in the summer transfer window.

Whilst the season that has just finished was underwhelming for the Potters as they failed to push for a play-off place, the left-back enhanced his reputation with some impressive performances.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise he has been linked with a move away, with reports claiming Rangers are monitoring Tymon as they face a battle to keep hold of the talented Calvin Bassey and there are doubts over Borna Barisic’s future too.

However, Football Insider have confirmed that Stoke are in no rush to sell Tymon, with the update stating they want £6m from the Glasgow side, or any other club seeking to do a deal in this window.

Losing the former Hull City man would be a blow for Michael O’Neill as he has regularly played the 23-year-old, who missed just two Championship games last season.

With Tymon having three years left on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke are not in a position where they need to sell.

The verdict

It’s completely right that Stoke are putting a big price on Tymon because he is an important player who has done well for the team.

As well as that, his contract runs until the summer of 2023, so they have all the power when it comes to negotiations.

So, their stance is pretty clear here and it will be down to the interested parties to stump up the cash that’s required if they want to take the player from the Potters.

