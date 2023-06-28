Sporting CP are prepared to pay €20m and give Coventry City a 35% sell-on as they look to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

Who will sign Viktor Gyokeres?

The Sweden international is a man in-demand after another outstanding season for the Sky Blues, which saw him score 21 goals in the Championship as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final.

However, defeat to Luton at Wembley meant it was always going to be hard to keep Gyokeres in the Midlands, and that has proven to be the case. A host of clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old, including Sporting CP, Wolves and West Ham.

And, it appears the Portuguese giants are leading the race to land Gyokeres, as reporter Bruno Andrade has revealed that they are willing to offer €20m for the player, along with a significant sell-on percentage, that would see the Championship side get 35% of a future sale.

The Sky Blues had been hoping for a bigger initial fee, but the prospect of securing another major sum in the future may appeal to the Coventry hierarchy.

It remains to be seen whether this will force any of the other interested parties to table a bid for Gyokeres, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Coventry City summer transfer plans

It’s obvious that this sale is going to be key to Coventry this summer, as the money brought in will make up the budget that Robins is going to have in the window. With that in mind, it would be beneficial for the club if they closed this deal as soon as possible, to allow more time to get the new arrivals in.

But, it’s obviously important that they get the right fee, and so far the numbers haven’t been what Coventry wanted, although this proposal does seem like a very fair one. Whilst it’s unclear whether the sell-on would be of the profit only or the overall price, they could be in line for a major windfall in the years to come if Gyokeres does well in Portugal.

From the perspective of the player, you’d think a move to Sporting CP, with European football as well, would appeal, but he may have ambitions to play in the Premier League. So, things finally appear to be hotting up with this transfer, and it should become a lot clearer in the coming days.