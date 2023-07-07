Coventry City have agreed a deal worth over £20m with Sporting CP for striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is now scheduled to have a medical before completing the transfer.

Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry

The Sweden international has been a standout performer in the Championship over the past few years, and he was particularly impressive last season.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals and registered 12 assists as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final, which they would ultimately lose to Luton Town on penalties.

Another year in the second tier was never likely for the striker, especially as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Coventry. Therefore, clubs have been circling for the 25-year-old, with Wolves, West Ham and Everton among the Premier League clubs believed to have shown an interest in the player.

However, Sporting CP had been pushing hard for Gyokeres, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they have won the race, with a deal of around £20.5m having been agreed between the clubs.

“Viktor Gyökeres will play for Sporting as it makes a club record transfer fee — he will join on €24m deal from Coventry as revealed earlier. Final green light just arrived also on the payment terms and installments. Medical tests are scheduled. Here we go.”

The move is sure to appeal to Gyokeres, as he will be able to test himself at a club that will hope to compete for trophies domestically, and the Lisbon giants will also be in Europe next season as well.

How will this impact Coventry City?

Even though this is a massive sale for Coventry, this is obviously a real blow for Robins, who will be hoping to build a squad that is capable of pushing for the play-offs once again next season.

To do that without Gyokeres is going to be a tough ask, because not only was he the top scorer for the team, but he offered so much more with the way he ran the channels, held the ball up and brought others into play.

So, it’s a major setback for the Sky Blues, and they also face a battle to keep hold of the influential Gustavo Hamer. The midfielder is also entering the final year of his contract in the Midlands, so there is a chance he will be sold if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

Coventry summer transfer plans

Of course, this sale does give Coventry some serious funds that can be reinvested into the squad, and it seems the Sky Blues are wasting little time in bringing in a replacement.

That’s after it was revealed that they had emerged as the frontrunners to sign Ellis Simms from Everton, in a deal worth up to £8m. The 22-year-old, who starred for Sunderland on loan last season, had been linked with several Championship sides .

Robins will hope to bring in further additions as well, preferably ahead of the Championship opener which is against Leicester City on August 6.