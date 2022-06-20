Financial details revealed as West Brom chase 24 y/o

Premier League side Leicester City want 80% of Hamza Choudhury’s wages to be paid by a loan club if they were to send him out on a temporary spell this summer, according to a report by the Express and Star.

The 24-year-old made just six top-flight appearances for the Foxes last term and with others ahead of him in the pecking order, he may not be heavily involved next season either, potentially leaving the midfielder in a situation where he simply has to ply his trade elsewhere.

He may not have a shortage of options either with West Bromwich Albion believed to be interested in luring him away from the King Power Stadium, with Steve Bruce looking to guide the Baggies back to the top tier at the second time of asking.

However, they aren’t the only side in the race for his services with Everton and newly-promoted outfit Nottingham Forest also thought to be chasing a deal for the Englishman whose contract in the Midlands expires in 2023.

It’s currently unclear what the midfielder’s salary is at this stage – but the Express and Star have added that 80% wage figure is likely to need to come down if West Brom are to bring him to The Hawthorns in the summer.

Forest, on the other hand, may be in a stronger position to recruit him following their promotion and the Toffees may be in a better financial position than Albion too.

The Verdict:

It would be a blow for the Baggies if they were to miss out on him because he could have provided a fresh face in the middle of the park and certainly would have helped to provide the shake-up Bruce clearly wants.

However, they can’t afford to pay over the odds for players considering they probably offered John Swift an attractive financial package and the fact they may have forked out £7m for US international Daryl Dike during the January window.

The last thing they will want to do is breach the EFL’s financial rules – because they would end up being hampered by embargoes and restrictions like league rivals Reading have during recent windows – and the impact of that is still being felt at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

If they can find a cheaper alternative whilst they wait to see what happens with Choudhury’s situation, that could be ideal and they may already have a list of targets in this position at their disposal.

They can then focus on alternatives and if the 24-year-old does become available on a very cheap deal, this is something they can then pursue if they haven’t already addressed this position.